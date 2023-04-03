Cub Scout Pack 295 Pinewood Derby winners

PIQUA — Cub Scout Pack 295 held their annual Pinewood Derby recently at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

The top three overall winners include, Lillian Whalen, Donavan Jenkins and Jack Grise.

The top winners from each den were: Weston Price (Lions), Zoey Fledderman, Logan Blount and Ender Vance (Tigers), Kenton Fox and Georgia Hess (Wolves), Andrew Corkhum, Zander Fledderman and Lucille Whalen (Webelos).

Cub Scout Pack 295 would like to thank Piqua CARSTAR for sponsoring this event. They also want to thank the Miami Valley Centre for hosting this event, said a press release from the pack.

If you have a son or daughter (kindergarten through fifth grades, or 6 to 10 years old) who would like to join Cub Scouts please contact Al Fledderman at [email protected] or 937-361-3759.