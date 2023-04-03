Rosebud’s Real Food moves to Covington

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

COVINGTON — Rosebud’s Real Food has moved its primary location from Piqua to Covington.

The new location is at 473 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, which is located in the back of the building. Rosebud’s is operated by owner Amber Stephenson, of Covington.

The new space features a shop where products are sold and allows a space for production of spices and seasonings, a salt room, and enough space to separate allergen-containing foods from allergen-free foods during production.

Rosebud’s sells seasoning mixes, fruit butters, baked goods, herbs, spices, seeds, and salts along with locally produced meats and produce. They also sell coffee and tea.

“Rosebud’s making mealtime simple, nutritious, and delicious,” said Stephenson. “We make all of our seasonings from scratch, but we source all our ingredients from their indigenous regions.” Fruit butters contain local fruit and honey.

“We believe that food should come from nature and not be highly processed. So, in changing my eating habits to that, I’ve taken care of anxiety and depression and my overall health. I’ve improved,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson started her business in December of 2013 in her home.

“It started with a love for gardening,” she said.

Friends of Stephenson encouraged her to explore producing her own spices and seasoning mixes. One of the first and most popular seasoning mixes is Jane’s Italian Mix, which is named after Stephenson’s mother, Jane Lavy.

From that, her business has grown. According to Stephenson, over 40,000 seasonings were sold last year alone.

“I’m very honored and blessed,” said Stephenson.

“I always wanted to make a difference in my community, but I wasn’t sure how. I thought I was going to be a fashion merchandiser,” she said. “We hope that we are making a difference in helping people lead a more natural way of life by supporting local producers and filling that need in the community.”

Rosebud’s opened their doors on Saturday, April 1. The public is to join them for a grand opening on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where local vendors will be available to meet along with samples of products.

Stephenson thanked her parents, husband, and daughters for all of their support and assistance. Her eldest daughter, Samantha Lange, is her “right arm” in the business and operates their booth at Second Street Market, located at 600 E. Second St. in Dayton, which is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Stephenson said, “Stop on in and let us help you make mealtime simple, nutritious, and delicious!”