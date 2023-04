Covington Elementary School honor roll, Principal’s List

COVINGTON — Covington Elementary School has announced Principal’s List and honor roll for the third quarter of the 2022-23 school year.

The following students are on the Principal’s List (all As) for the third nine weeks of school:

Third Grade: Zeke Feight, Mitchell Hess, Alli Masters, Rhia Moore, Madilyn Tackett

Fourth Grade: Annabella Aselage, Skylar Baker, Kaylee Barnett, Kenzie Beeman, Noah Brown, Eloise Campbell, Candance Cartwright, Colton Fourtz, Levi Hartwig, Journey Holthaus, Gavin Hoying, Ivy Long, Kaiden McAtee, Eli McCord, Tanner McDavid, Ayla Miller, Haven Moore, Eden Pellman, Kendall Peters, Sophia Sibert, Darren Warner, Christopher Willard, Gray Wilson

Fifth Grade: Mikayla Jacomet, Tessa Lyons, Natalie Parke, Kennedy Shively, Trig Skinner

Sixth Grade: Ellie Ayres, Ryan Brown, Amelia Bush, Emily Eshelman, Conner Gibson, Isaac Hartwig, Emma Helsinger, Isabella Kerber, Alice Larson, Kaitlyn Ray, Cooper Turner, Claire Wiseman, Madelynn Wright, Kaidan Yamada

The following students are on the honor roll (all As and Bs) for the third nine weeks of school:

Third Grade: Hudson Apple, Hadley Ashburn, Carter Barhorst, Easton Blair, Carson Bryant, Peyton Carson, Brantley Covault, Jack Cross, Adeline Gibson, Allison Herron, Kaitleigh Kisner, Cheyenne McMillion, Bently Miller, Breanna Miller, Tucker Plunkett, Hudson Reck, Anna Renner, Avery Rue, Jase Robinson, Summer Shoffner, Blakelee Silvers, Temperance Smith, Gillian Snyder, Harvey Snyder, McKinley Sowers, Trent Tobe, Kelli Warner, Addison Weaver, Liam Willard

Fourth Grade: Carson Bailey, Dalton Brown, Hannah Detrick, Lillian Dienstberger, Brayden Feight, Bella Gutman, Gabriel Hargrave, Eliot Hoffert, Colt Maniaci, Evalyn Niederbrach, Rylynn Palser, Beau Plantz, Jayden Roberts, Lucy Sparks, Layla Steele, Gaved Stringfield, Caitlin Vaughan

Fifth Grade: Devin Abke, Gage Abke, Dylan Barnhart, Emma Beach, Claira Boothe, Jordyn Bradley, Amelia Brown, Kane Bubeck, Riley Copeland, Liam Deaton, Aubree Faught, Zander Feight, Taylor Flick, Sullivan Ganger, Sady Graley, Alex Grilliot, Renee Johnson, Makylia Kenworthy, Scarlett Laug, Samuel Leistner, Carter McQuinn, Zella Nickol, Mason Ouellette, Avrie Owens, Addison Pritchard, Corbin Robinson, Zaidyn Sherman, Dallas Skaggs, Amelia Taubert, Kendal Ullery, Malachi Weaver, Khloe Yowler

Sixth Grade: Chloe Aselage, Madison Avey, Madelyn Batdorf, Gavin Brown, Emma Havenar, Alva Hess, River Holthaus, Wyatt Kerber, Jonny King, Ethan Martin, Karter Ouellette, Oliver Popp, Cutler Robbins, Clay Robinson, Weston Roth, Evelynn Schaefer, Raelyn Shoemaker, Gaven Tackett, Colton Townsend, Braylon Walters, Destiny Wendel