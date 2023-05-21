D-II, D-III Boys District Track Roundup

PIQUA — The Covington boys finished fifth at the Piqua D-III district track and field meet Saturday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Bradford tied for 12th, Newton was 15th and Troy Christian was 18th.

The top four finishers advance on to next week’s regional meet.

Covington was led by a win by Asher Long in the 3,200, 10:02.35.

DeAnthony Bennett advanced in three events, finishing second in the long jump, 20-6 1-2 and finishing third in the 100, 11.57 and 200, 23.56.

Also finishing third were Jaedon Cole, high jump, 5-11 and Ryan Remley, shot put, 43-0 3-4.

Bradford’s Zage Harleman advanced in two events, taking second in the 200, 23.56 and fourth in the 100, 11.59.

Newton’s Seth Coker finished second in the 800, 2:01.34 and combined with Brensen Skinner, Liam Woods and Blake Reish for fourth in the 3,200 relay, 8:44.58.

GRAHAM D-II

ST. PARIS — The Miami East boys track and field team finished third at the Graham D-II district meet, while Milton-Union was seventh and Bethel was 16th.

The top four finishers in each event move on to next week’s regional meet.

Winning for Miami East was A.J. Ary, pole vault, 13-0.

Taking second were the 800 relay (Gabe Cathcart, Clark Bennett, Dylan Barnes, Brian Laughman), 1:34.41 and 1,600 relay (Barnes, Clark Bennett, Drake Bennett, Catchcart), 3:32.51.

Taking third were Clark Bennett, 400, 51.51 and the 3,200 relay (Elijah Willmeth, Barnes, Cameron Monnin, Caleb Richter), 8:35.16.

Levi Glassmeyer took fourth in the discus, 143-0.

Blake Brumbaugh led Milton-Union, winning the 200, 22.90; taking second in the 100, 11.26 and finishing third in the long jump, 20-6.

Payton Mayfield was second in the 200, 22.91 and Will Johns was fourth in the high jump, 5-9.

Bethel won the 800 relay (Jason Bowen, Lucas Truman, Wyatt Goins, Ethan Brown), 1:34.03.

GRAHAM D-III

ST. PARIS — The Lehman Catholic boys track and field team finished seventh at the Graham D-III district meet.

Donovan O’Leary finished fourth in the 110 high hurdles, 16.73 and 300 intermediate hurdles, 43.36.

Also finishing fourth were Brennan Potts, high jump, 5-5 and AJ Newson, discus, 130-01.