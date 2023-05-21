D-II, III Girls District Track Roundup

PIQUA — The Covington girls track and field team tied for fourth at the Piqua D-III district track and field meet at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Troy Christian was 11th and Bradford and Newton tied for 13th.

The top four in each event advance on to next week’s regional meet.

Covington was led by Carlie Besecker, who won the 400, 61.20; finished third in the 100, 13.19; teamed with Kassidy Turner, Elyza Long and Johanna Welborn for second in the 1,600 relay, 4:22.13 and teamed with Lillian Mumford, Lauren York and Jenna Belmaggio for fourth in the 400 relay, 53.21

Long also won the 3,200, 12:05.42 and teamed with Turner, Delaney Murphy and Welborn for second in the 3,200 relay, 10:22.86.

Hannah Alexander finished second in the discus, 108-3 and fourth in the shot put, 33-2 1-2 and Welborn took third in the 800, 2:29.91.

For Troy Christian, Hope Carroll won the 200, 27.13 and took third in the 400, 62.82.

For Bradford, Avery Helman took fourth in the 200, 27.47.

GRAHAM D-II

ST. PARIS — The Milton-Union girls track and field team finished sixth at the Graham D-II district meet.

Miami East was seventh and Bethel was 13th.

The top four finishers in each event advance on to next week’s regional meet.

Savanna Smith was second in the 1,600, 5:31.65; took fourth in the 800, 2:27.74 and teamed with Ty Parsons, Jenna Brumbaugh and Morgan Quesinberry for fourth in the 1,600 relay, 4:23.26.

Brumbaugh was second in the 400, 62.12 and Annie Smith was second in the 100 hurdles, 15.79.

Miami East was led by a second-place finish in the 3,200 relay (Kendal Staley, Kennedee Elifritz, Teaghan Kress, Maryn Gross), 10:20.01.

Finishing third were Meg Gilliland, 400, 62.57; Gross, 3,200, 12:33.65; Annika Paton, discus, 115-5 and the 1,600 relay (Gilliland, Lindi Snodgrass, Anna Rowley, Elifritz), 4:20.71.

GRAHAM D-III

ST. PARIS — The Lehman Catholic girls track and field team finished fifth at the Graham D-III district track and field meet.

The top four finishers in each event advance on to next week’s regional meet.

Caroline Wesner won the long jump, 15-9 1-2; took third in the 200, 27.77 and fourth in the 400, 62.12.

Katie McFarland won the pole vault, 11-6 and took third in the 100, 12.17.

Those two teamed with Mara O’Leary and Kailee Rank for second in the 400 relay, 51.53.