D-II, D-III Golf Sectional Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Newton and Covington boys golf teams both advanced to next week’s D-III district tournament at the sectional at Turtle Creek Tuesday.

Newton won the sectional with a 328 score.

Quinn Peters led Newton with 73.

Other Indian scores were Brady Downing 74, Will Bowser 89, Rhett Koffer 92 and Ty Schauer 96.

Covington finished third with a 348 score.

Covington was led by Matt Dieperink’s 78.

Other Bucc scores were Bryson Hite 88, Cameron Haines 90, Brodie Manson 92 and Sam Grabeman 104.

Bradford finished 10th with a 409 total.

Railroader scores were Treyl Manuel 95, Landon Helman 100, Gage Shafer 107 and Ryan Hocker 107.

Sidney D-III

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s Noel and Henry Petersen advanced on to next week’s district tournament as individuals at the sectional at Shelby Oaks Golf Course Tuesday.

Lehman Catholic finished fifth as a team.

Noel Petersen shot a 73 and Henry Petersen added an 81.

The Cavaliers shot 340 as a team.

Other Lehman scores were Jack Williams 84, CJ Olding 102 and Shane Frantz 103.

Springfield D-II

SPRINGFIELD — At Reid Park North Tuesday, Bethel’s Josh Fiery advanced to next week’s district tournament as an individual.

Fiery carded an 83 to lead Bethel to a fifth-place finish.

The Bees shot a 360.

Other Bethel scores were Mike Halleg 88, Ben Sonnanstine 93, Gabe Veldman 96 and Logan Norris 102.

Miami East finished eighth with a 370.

Viking scores were Owen Haak 91, Connor Apple 92, Keidin Pratt 93, Fletcher Harris 94 and Cameron Monnin 96.

Milton-Union finished 10th with a 374.

Bulldog scores were Colin Fogle 85,Zach Lovin 92, Austin Hodkin 93, Keaton Jones 104 and Brian Wooddell 105.

GIRLS

Xenia D-II

XENIA — In the girls D-II sectional at the WGC Golf Course Monday, Bethel’s Paige Kearns advanced to next week’s district tournament as an individual.

She led Bethel to am eighth-place finish, shooting 94.

The Bees shot a 459.

Other Bethel scores were Kyleigh Thornton 113, Ava Tallmadge 117, Ayva Myers 135 and Scarlett Chen 140.