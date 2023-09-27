D-II, D-III Golf Sectional Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Newton and Covington boys golf teams both advanced to next week’s D-III district tournament at the sectional at Turtle Creek Tuesday.
Newton won the sectional with a 328 score.
Quinn Peters led Newton with 73.
Other Indian scores were Brady Downing 74, Will Bowser 89, Rhett Koffer 92 and Ty Schauer 96.
Covington finished third with a 348 score.
Covington was led by Matt Dieperink’s 78.
Other Bucc scores were Bryson Hite 88, Cameron Haines 90, Brodie Manson 92 and Sam Grabeman 104.
Bradford finished 10th with a 409 total.
Railroader scores were Treyl Manuel 95, Landon Helman 100, Gage Shafer 107 and Ryan Hocker 107.
Sidney D-III
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s Noel and Henry Petersen advanced on to next week’s district tournament as individuals at the sectional at Shelby Oaks Golf Course Tuesday.
Lehman Catholic finished fifth as a team.
Noel Petersen shot a 73 and Henry Petersen added an 81.
The Cavaliers shot 340 as a team.
Other Lehman scores were Jack Williams 84, CJ Olding 102 and Shane Frantz 103.
Springfield D-II
SPRINGFIELD — At Reid Park North Tuesday, Bethel’s Josh Fiery advanced to next week’s district tournament as an individual.
Fiery carded an 83 to lead Bethel to a fifth-place finish.
The Bees shot a 360.
Other Bethel scores were Mike Halleg 88, Ben Sonnanstine 93, Gabe Veldman 96 and Logan Norris 102.
Miami East finished eighth with a 370.
Viking scores were Owen Haak 91, Connor Apple 92, Keidin Pratt 93, Fletcher Harris 94 and Cameron Monnin 96.
Milton-Union finished 10th with a 374.
Bulldog scores were Colin Fogle 85,Zach Lovin 92, Austin Hodkin 93, Keaton Jones 104 and Brian Wooddell 105.
GIRLS
Xenia D-II
XENIA — In the girls D-II sectional at the WGC Golf Course Monday, Bethel’s Paige Kearns advanced to next week’s district tournament as an individual.
She led Bethel to am eighth-place finish, shooting 94.
The Bees shot a 459.
Other Bethel scores were Kyleigh Thornton 113, Ava Tallmadge 117, Ayva Myers 135 and Scarlett Chen 140.