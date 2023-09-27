Newton homecoming court chosen

Newton High School has selected their homecoming court for 2023. Queen candidates include, Bella Hall, left to right, Reese Hess, Olivia Rapp, Chloe Shellenberger, and Sarah Willoughby. King candidates are Princeton Bess, Dan Fisher, Brady Downing, Ty Schauer and Carson Tucker. Both the king and queen will be crowned prior to Friday’s boys soccer match. The annual homecoming parade is to be held at 6 p.m. with the crowning to follow. Newton’s homecoming dance will be held on Saturday from 8-10 p.m. at the high school cafeteria.

Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today