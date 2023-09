Tippecanoe High School has announced its 2023 homecoming court which includes, in the front row, Kelista Poulos, left to right, Nola Eberly, Molly Dunn, Lauren Ivy, Julia Burgbacher and Megan Landis. In the back row, from left to right, is: Brody Hogge, Gavin Poronsky, Roman List, Logan Smith, Grant Titley and Cael Liette.

The homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8-11 p.m. at the Tippecanoe High School.