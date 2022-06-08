Darke County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim from helicopter crash

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A Greenville couple were identified as the occupants of a helicopter crash that took place Wednesday, June 7, in a driveway on the 5000 block of Hog Path Road in Greenville.

The crash resulted in the death of Krista Zimmer, 35, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband, Charles Zimmer, 34, was freed from the wreckage at the scene as deputies, bystanders, and other emergency personnel worked to extricate the Zimmers. He was treated by EMS on the scene and transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with life threatening injuries. The Zimmers reside at the address where the crash occurred.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with the New Madison Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue, and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 5000 block of Hog Path Road in reference to the helicopter crash.

It is unknown at this time if the helicopter was attempting a landing or taking off at the time of the crash. The aircraft is registered to Charles Zimmer of the Hogpath Road address. The Zimmers have been known to land and take off from their residence, which is surrounded by farm ground in a rural area of Darke County.

This crash remains under investigation.