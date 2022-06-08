Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

June 4

SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION: While conducting a routine quarterly check, it was found a registered sex offender was out of compliance. This case is pending. This was reported on the 700 block of South Downing Street in Piqua.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of Kessler Frederick Road in Union Township on an animal complaint at 9:40 a.m. After further investigation, it was reported that a black lab had gotten loose and charged at the reporting party. Contact was made with the owners of the dog, who were warned for failure to confine.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported on the 9000 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township at 1:26 p.m.

DISORDERLY: At approximately 4:12 p.m., a deputy responded to the 7000 block of State Route 48 in Union in reference to an intoxicated male. The deputy located his friends, who transported him home. He was warned for disorderly conducted. This case is closed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to an animal complaint on the 100 block of West Keller Street in Bradford at 6:09 p.m. The reporting party was found to have been bitten by her neighbor’s dog. The victim advised that she only wanted the incident document. The animal owner was warned for having animals at large.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: At approximately 6:29 p.m., deputies responded to the area of State Route 55 and Calumet Road in Union Township in reference to a vehicle fire. An information report was taken.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported in the area of State Route 721 and West U.S. Route 36 in Newberry Township at 10:36 p.m.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A deputy responded to the 5000 block of David Drive in Tipp City in reference to a disturbance at 11:44 p.m. After investigation, an unknown person threw a water bottle containing suspected urine at the victim’s house.

June 5

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to the Montgomery County Jail to transport an inmate to the Miami County Jail for a warrant out of Miami County. The male inmate was transported to Miami County Jail without incident.

ACCIDENT: An accident with no injuries was reported in the area of South County Road 25A and Trader Court in Concord Township at 4:22 p.m.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to the Sunoco gas station on the 8000 block of North County Road 25A to take custody of a subject with a Miami County warrant.

June 6

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 5000 block of South Dayton Brandt Road in Bethel Township at 1:23 a.m. in reference to a suspicious call. The reporting party stated an unidentified female, in a black Dodge Charger, attempted to steal his dog from the property. The female was unsuccessful and left south bound on Dayton Brandt Road.

FRAUD: There was a fraud complaint made on High Street in Bradford at 7:55 a.m. This case is suspended.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft that occurred at house being remodeled on the 7000 block of Horseshoe Bend Road in Union Township at 8:45 a.m. Several small hand tools, a LED spot light, and power tool batteries were found to be stolen. This case is pending further investigation.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to a theft of skids at a business on the 7000 block of Kessler Frederick Road at 12:20 p.m. This case is pending further investigation.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the Dollar General in Pleasant Hill in reference to criminal damaging report at 1:26 p.m. A report was requested by the business for damage that was done to a privacy fence.

WARRANT: A subject was picked up at the Montgomery County Jail on a Miami County felony warrant for weapons under disability and theft.

HARASSMENT: A deputy was dispatched to a telecommunications harassment complaint at the Sheriff’s Office. A female subject wanted information on the process of filing for a civil protection order.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to an unruly juvenile complaint at the Paris Court Trailer Park on North County Road 25A in Springcreek Township at 3:11 p.m. It was found to be a criminal damaging complaint, but the victim did not wish to pursue charges.

ACCIDENT: An accident with injuries was reported on the 1000 block of Peters Road in Concord Township at 5:15 p.m.

DISTURBANCE: A disturbance was reported on the 600 block of Wisteria Drive in Monroe Township at 11:34 p.m. The incident was documented.

June 7

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and State Route 235 in reference to a prisoner transport. The arrested male was taken into custody and was transported to the Miami County Jail.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to the Montgomery County Jail to pick up a female for a warrant. The female was taken into my custody and transported to the Miami County Jail.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 800 block of Pinehurst Drive in Monroe Township in regard to a criminal damage complaint at 10:28 a.m.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: A deputy responded to the Sunoco gas station on the 8000 block of North County Road 25A to take custody of a subject with a Miami County warrant.

THEFT: A radio was stolen from a vehicle on the 10000 bock of West State Route 571 in Laura.