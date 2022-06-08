Tipp Council approves fund reallocation for November ballot

By Blythe Alspaugh

TIPP CITY — A resolution directing the Miami County Board of Elections to place an ordinance reallocating funds from the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to the general fund was unanimously approved by Tipp City Council at Monday’s meeting.

The approved resolution is the next step toward addressing budget concerns that have arisen in 2022. At the May 16 council meeting, council approved an ordinance that reallocated 0.2% of funds from the CIP to the general fund. The need for the funds to be moved is due to an increase in staffing in order to continue to maintain services to the community. The ordinance was amended from legislation passed in 1981, which allocated 0.2% of funds for capital improvement.

The approval of the resolution will place the ordinance on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot, and citizens in Tipp City will vote in favor of or against moving the income tax originally allocated for CIP funds to the general fund. If the ordinance passes in the general election, it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The ordinance does not create any new taxes for citizens.

Council also unanimously approved the following at Monday’s meeting:

• An ordinance amending Chapter 52 — Sewer Regulations to provide clarification in the existing language;

• An ordinance approving the Plat and Subdividers Agreement for the Cedar Grove Subdivision, Phase 5; and,

• A resolution naming Clerk of Council Janice M. Bates as the designee for each Council member in compliance with the educational requirements for House Bill 9.

The next meeting of Tipp City Council will be held Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m.