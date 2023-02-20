Darke County Singles Dance set for March 11

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, March 11.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance lasts from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Buddy Myers/Road Kill.

Food will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing and meeting new people. All guests must be at least 21 years old.

The Greenville VFW is offering line dance classes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. before the dance with Marc and Sandy. The fee for the class is $1.

Any questions please contact: Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.