Daughters of the American Revolution student award winners

To the editor:

The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Daughters of the American Revolution met this month to celebrate our student award winners. We are proud to announce the following award winners:

The Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest, which is open to grades 9 through 12, was won by Kathryn Prenger, 10th grade at Jackson Center High School.

The DAR Good Citizens Award is given to seniors who demonstrate excellent character, they are nominated by their school for this award. This was given to Abigail Fisher from Russia, Amelia Campbell from Tippecanoe, Maya Dues from Ft. Loramie, Torrence Foster from Piqua, Meredith Klein from Anna, Kole McAlexander from Christian Academy, Carley Olson from Miami East, Ryan Rohr from Covington, Rebecca Sowers from Bradford, and Arianna Vannus from Newton. The Good Citizens Award also has a scholarship portion: third place award went to Amelia Fisher, second place award went to Meredith Klein, and the first place award went to Abigail Fisher.

The Dorothy Walker Beach Memorial Scholarship was awarded to senior Arianna Vannus of Newton High School.

Thank you,

Samantha Miller

Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter

Daughters of the American Revolution

