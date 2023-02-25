On the agendas

Tipp City Board of Education

The Tipp City Board of Education meets Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education building, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive in Tipp City. The meeting is also live streamed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/9iVWizoyyIY.

Piqua Energy Board

The Piqua Energy Board is hosting a meeting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The board is meeting at the Piqua Power Service Center, located at 201 Hemm Ave.

West Milton Council

Members of the West Milton Village Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The meeting will be held at the Municipal Building located at 701 S. Miami St.

Piqua Board of Zoning Appeals

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Piqua Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in the Piqua Commission Chambers at the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.