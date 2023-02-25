Troy Police reports

Police log
THURSDAY
-7:55 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Canal Street.
-6:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Mumford Drive.
-5:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Floral Avenue.
-1:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Little Caesar’s on West Main Street.
-1:06 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of York Lane.
-1:06 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Brightworks on Experiment Farm Road. Clayton C. Garber, 30, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with trespassing and violating a protection order or consent agreement.
-10:05 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on West Main Street.
-8:09 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Stillwater Technologies on South Dorset Road.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.