Dayton 24/7 Now wins four SPJ awards

DAYTON — Dayton 24/7 Now News has won four Ohio Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Awards.

The SBJ Awards, Ohio’s top journalism award, is presented collaboratively by the Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland Pro Chapters of The Society of Professional Journalists, and honors print, broadcast, digital, trade, freelance and college journalists in Ohio work during 2021.

This is the only Ohio competition that honors journalists who fulfill the SPJ mission: defense of the First Amendment, support of literacy, resistance to censorship, advocacy for openness of public records and meetings, media self-criticism and community service.

“I’m proud of the talented and dedicated journalists at Dayton 247 Now News” said Rebecca Gulden, Dayton 24/7 Now News director. “Our newsroom constantly strives to give a voice to the voiceless and hold the powerful accountable. These awards are a testament to that dedication.”

Vice President and General Manager Mike Nurse added, “We are very appreciative of this recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Dayton 24/7 Now.“

Dayton 24/7 Now News was honored in the following categories:

• First Place – Best News Operation

• First Place – Best Newscast “Investigating the Death of Eric Cole”

• First Place – Best Continuing Coverage “Deadly Police Chase”

• Second Place – Best Newscast “Chaos in the Capitol”

Dayton 24/7 Now news airs on ABC22 at 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and on FOX45 at 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

WKEF-TV ABC22, FOX45 and MyTV Dayton is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news.