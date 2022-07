Road closures, extensions of closures announced

TROY — Several road closures have been announced by the Miami County Engineering’s Office.

Deweese Road between Rusk Road and Peterson Road will be closed through 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 for emergency culvert repair.

Kessler-Frederick Road between Neal-Pearson Road and Wheelock Road will be closed through 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 for culvert replacement.

The road closure at Versailles Road, between Bradford-Bloomer Road and Union Church Road, was originally scheduled to be reopened Friday, July 22 and was extended to Wednesday, July 27. The road closure has been extended to 2 p.m. Friday, July 29 for culvert replacement.

The road closure at Ziegler Road, between State Route 66 and Crestview Court, was originally scheduled to be reopened Friday, Aug. 5 and has been extended to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.