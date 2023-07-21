Nate Olmstead, 13, a Boy Scout with Pack 116 in Montgomery County, interviews Darryl Fisher, president, founder, and third-generation pilot, from Dream Flights on Wednesday, July 19, at the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Olmstead, who has been involved in Scouts since he was in first-grade, spent the day working at the air show as part of his project to earn his Aviation Merit Badge. Dream Flights travels the country providing rides in World War ll-era Stearman bi-planes.

Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Sunday News