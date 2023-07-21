Legacy Thompson, left, and Aleigha Thompson, right, sell lemonade at the AMPM Employment booth during the Third Thursday event hosted by Main Street Piqua on Thursday, July 20. Activities at the event were canceled for the second month in a row due to forecasts of thunderstorms, but booths remained open at some downtown businesses.
Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today
