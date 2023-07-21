PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the next recipient of the highest and most prestigious “Order of George” award.

The award is presented annually to a Piqua resident to honor an individual who exemplifies the best in volunteer and community service.

Do you know of a deserving co-worker, friend, relative or neighbor, who is always willing to go the extra mile in an effort to make the Piqua community a better place to live and work? The nominee must be living in the greater Piqua area or spend a significant portion of his/her time in greater Piqua (i.e. volunteering, work, etc.); must have contributed extensively of their time and talents in promoting and enhancing the quality of life in the greater Piqua area; the nominee must have demonstrated extensive and diverse participation, leadership and support in public and/or private civic endeavors over a significant period of years; the volunteer participation must be without regard to personal or professional gain; and the nominee should be a positive role model in the community and/or in his/her profession.

Applications are available at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce or online at www.piquaareachamber.com.

The deadline for accepting nomination applications is Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Please contact Kathy Sherman at 937-773-2765 or email [email protected] should you have questions.