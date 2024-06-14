Dayton Air Show to be honored by Department of Defense for extraordinary support

COLUMBUS – Ohio Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, has announced the Dayton Air Show is to receive the Seven Seals Award in recognition of the extraordinary support made by the air show during the past 50 years in showcasing the significant contributions of the Guard and Reserve to national defense.

“The ESGR Seven Seals Award was created to publicly recognize U.S. employers, organizations, and individuals that provide extraordinary patriotic support, recognition, and cooperation to Guard and Reserve members who have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said ESGR State Chairman John McCance, in an ESGR press release. “Supportive organizations like the Dayton Air Show are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units.”

“National Guard and Reserve members bring tremendous skills and capabilities to our workforce, and employer support for their military service is critical to maintaining the strength of our Guard and Reserve units,” said McCance. “By valuing the military service of Guard and Reserve members, employers, and organizations such as the Dayton Air Show are directly supporting the readiness and retention of our All-Volunteer Force, and our national defense.”

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

For more information about ESGR outreach programs or volunteer opportunities, call 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil/OH .