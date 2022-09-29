Dayton Development Coalition hosts Regional Economic Development Forum

VERSAILLES – Midmark Corporation hosted the Dayton Development Coalition’s Regional Economic Development Forum Monday, Sept. 26., at its manufacturing plant in Versailles.

Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, began the forum with opening remarks. This forum was the first forum since the pandemic started, according to Hoagland, and saw over 100 participants.

The Dayton Development Coalition serves 14 counties and around 1.8 million people, according to Hoagland.

Then, Midmark President and CEO Jon Wells, spoke about Midmark.

Wells said, “This is the best place in the world to build a company.”

Wells discussed Midmark’s mission and values which include “transforming healthcare experiences through innovative designs.” Midmark creates various products used in healthcare offices and veterinarian clinics across the nation. According to Wells, their products are used to help service 10 million patients a day.

Midmark was started in 1915 in Minster, and has expanded over the last 107 years to 13 production locations with two international locations. Four of those locations are in Ohio, with two within the regions.

Their products include exam tables, seating, digital instruments, instrument processing, boarding and containments, and anesthesia and monitoring.

Wells finished with Midmark’s culture, “We care for each other. We care for our customers. We care for our communities.”

Next, Dave Yarborough, senior vice president of PNC Bank, gave sponsor remarks. PNC Bank was the sponsor for the forum. Yarborough discussed PNC Bank’s programs for children ages 0-5 to provide education and experience.

U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-OH 8th District, spoke next. Davidson discussed the current inflation and economic status. According to Davidson, businesses are feeling “maxed” and the economy is “showing it.” Davidson discussed what Congress has done to help with increasing prices and what is planned.

“I think we’re in for a tough time ahead,” said Davidson.

Darke County Commissioner Matt Aultman said during his comments, “We are the movers, the shakers of our communities.”

Kyle Francis, village of Versailles assistant administrator, gave comments as well, thanking Midmark for hosting the event.

Julie Sullivan, executive vice president of regional development for the Dayton Development Coalition, provided a regional update. Within the region in 2021, 4,264 new jobs were created with $854.7 million being invested in businesses and expansions.

So far, in 2022, according to Sullivan, 2,154 jobs were filled and $1.1 billion has been invested.

Sullivan provided a map of recent developments, most of which were located near the Interstate 70 and Interstate 75 exchange and followed along the interstates.

Currently, the Dayton Development Coalition has 78 active projects and 41 active leads.

Sullivan provided a CHIPS update next. The CHIPS and Science Act was enacted and signed by President Biden on Aug. 9, 2022. The bill allows for funding to be made available for the production of semiconductors. According to Sullivan, prior to the act passing, the production of semiconductors was primarily outside the United States.

With the passage of the bill, it is expected that it could increase Ohio’s Investments to $100 billion.

Then, she discussed the various programs in Ohio to increase workforce retention and recruitment, which includes Livability Dayton, Ohio to Work, JobsOhio, Find Your Ohio, and other programs.

Prior to the lunch break, participants were broken into groups to participate in a tour of the Midmark campus. The groups were led by various members of the Midmark staff. Participants were able to see how some of the products produced by Midmark are made and distributed.