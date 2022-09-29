Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Sept. 18-24

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit was dispatched to five calls in the Houston Joint Ambulance district from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s same number of calls as the week previous.

The district includes all Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Despite there being five dispatches, there were eight patient encounters. Four of the seven patients were transported to the hospital. Three patient refused transport by EMS personnel after being evaluated at the scene of a reported injury accident. Shelby County deputies and Lockington firefighters assisted at the scene of the accident.

Of the four transported last week, two were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney and two to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.