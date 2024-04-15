Dayton fatal crash on I-75 under investigation

DAYTON – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday, April 14, at 8:50 p.m., on Interstate 75 near mile post 60 in Butler Township, Montgomery County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Kathleen Thompson, 73, of Dayton, and a 2014 Cadillac Escalade, operated by Morgan Felger, 31, of Waynesville, were traveling south on I-75. A pedestrian, David Satkowski, 19, of Lapeer, Michigan, was crossing I-75; crossing from the east to travel west. Satkowski was struck by the Chevrolet and the Cadillac in the middle lanes of southbound I-75.

Satkowski succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. Thompson and Felger were not injured as a result of the crash.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by Vandalia Police Department, Vandalia Fire Department, Butler Township Police Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Englewood Truck Towing & Recovery.