OSP investigates Friday fatal crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday, April 12, just after 3:30 p.m., on state Route 72 north of Eagle City Road in Moorefield Township, Clark County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by John Jones, 56, of Springfield, was traveling south on state Route 72 when a 2016 Ford Escape, operated by Lawrence Oglesbee, 79, of Urbana, entered onto state Route 72 from a private driveway. When the Escape entered state Route 72, it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by the Chevrolet.

Oglesbee was transported by ground ambulance to Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center; he succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Jones was transported by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Moorefield Township Fire Department & EMS and Dan’s Towing.