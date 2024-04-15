TMCS events on Thursday, April 18

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) is hosting multiple events in Tipp City on Thursday, April 18.

Board of Trustees Meeting

TMCS will hold its monthly Board of Trustees Meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Tipp City Senior Center at 528 N. Hyatt St. The public is welcome to attend.

Understanding Medicare: Prescription drug saving secrets

Kate Johnsen from the Medicare Resource Center will teach a class about navigating Medicare options. Attendees will learn tactics to minimize drug costs and get the right drug coverage. The class is from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. To register for this free class, go to tmcomservices.org.

Tote bag sewing class

Debbie Snider from the Honey Creek Quilt Shop will provide hands-on instruction on how to sew a reusable tote bag and review basic sewing knowledge and machine parts from 6 to 9 p.m. The class will meet at the TMCS building and the cost is $35 for Tipp City residents and $37 for nonresidents. To register for this event visit tmcomservices.org for the supply list and registration.

TMCS is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural, and social services programs.