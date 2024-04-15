Troy community blood drive on April 24

TROY – Troy Church of the Brethren will hold a community blood drive on Wednesday, April 24, from 1 to 7 p.m. at 1431 W. Main St. to help boost the April blood supply.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937- 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Multiple blood types have been in low supply in April due to disruptions in collections caused by the early Easter holiday period and the solar eclipse.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.