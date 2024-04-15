Troy Police reports

Police log
SUNDAY
-6:53 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at the Shell on Dorsett Road.
-1:44 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 1500 block of Wayne Street.
SATURDAY
-9:30 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft on Glenwood Drive.
-8:06 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at the Rapid Fired Pizza on Main Street.
-5:12 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a report of telephone harassment at the 100 block of Lee Road.
-2:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct at Kennedy Hall.
FRIDAY
-9:46 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the 200 block of East Simpson Street.
-8:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft and disorderly conduct and arrested a suspect at the Bob Evans on West Main Street.
-6:24 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Hobart Corporation on South Ridge Avenue.
-4:12 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the Walmart located at 1801 W. Main St.
-4:03 p.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage and mischief at the Walmart located at 1801 W. Main St.
-3:08 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the 2500 block of Galway Court.
-1:57 p.m.: harassment. Officers responded to a complaint of telephone harassment at the 1400 block of Henley Drive.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.