TROY — The Dayton Philharmonic Concert Band and Festival Chorus will return to Troy, on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. on Prouty Plaza, the Troy Mayors’ Concerts Inc. Board recently announced.

The Dayton Philharmonic Concert Band is a group of about 40 musicians from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Patrick Reynolds.

Reynolds is professor of conducting at the University of Dayton. He earned his Ph.D. in Musical Arts, Conducting, from the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, and his M.M., in wind instruments and his B.M. in music history and musicology both from the University of Michigan.

The Concert Band is returning after a three-year hiatus, bringing with them a program with both American and international flavors. The Concert Band will be joined by the Festival Chorus for Troy Mayors’ Concert perennial favorites, The Battle Hymn of the Republic, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, and John Philip Sousa’s The Stars and Stripes Forever.

This year’s featured soloist is soprano, Alaina Saliba, a recent master’s graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music. Saliba is passionate about bringing music to her immediate community and beyond. She has been a featured soloist with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as the AIMS Festival Orchestra in Graz, Austria.

Two new compositions written by Troy native Jamey Boezi will be featured during the Aug. 20 concert. Boezi is a 2018 graduate of Troy High School, and received his Bachelor of Music Education from The Ohio State University, summa cum laude. He was a member of the OSU Marching Band and of the Troy HS Marching Band where he was a student of Kathy McIntosh and Molly Venneman. Also during high school, Jamey played French horn in the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, conducted by Reynolds.

Boezi is a freelance composer of wind ensemble music and an arranger of pop vocals for a cappella groups. He is the winner of the National Association of Music Education (NAfME) Collegiate Composition Competition, the Heine Marching Band Arranging Competition, and the award for “Outstanding Arrangement” of the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella.

Boezi has just finished his first year of teaching band at Northwestern Local Schools near North Hampton, Ohio, and has accepted a new position as director of bands at Norton High School in Akron.

Through the support of The Troy Foundation and many other individual and corporate sponsors, we are able to offer this concert free of charge. Bring your own chairs and enjoy a couple hours of some of the best music in the Miami Valley. The City of Troy will block the Square to motor vehicle traffic for this concert.

Rain location is The Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy.