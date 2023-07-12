Police log

SUNDAY

-5:37 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft not in progress in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.

-10:27 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with no injuries in the unit block of West State Route 571.

SATURDAY

-9:56 p.m.: fireworks complaint. Police responded to a fireworks complaint in the 300 block of North Garber Drive. The fireworks were within regulations.

-1:42 a.m.: fireworks complaint. Police responded to a fireworks complaint in the 1000 block of Sequoia Court.

FRIDAY

-8:52 p.m.: hit skip crash. Police responded to a hit skip crash on the interstate 75 northbound exit 68. A red truck struck another vehicle in the rear and left the scene. The subject hit got a picture of the vehicle and license plate as the vehicle left the area.

-2:27 a.m.: DUI. Police arrested a male for OVI in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.

THURSDAY

-11:28 p.m.: warrant. A male was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop near mile marker 68 on northbound Interstate 75.

-9:30 p.m.: suspicious person. Officers responded to a business in the 900 block of West Main Street on a report of suspicious activity. Male subjects appeared to be “stalking” an employee. The employee was followed home by officers without incident.

