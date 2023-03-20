DCW celebrates 20th anniversary

TROY – Dynamic Championship Wrestling (DCW) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. with high-flying, hard-hitting, body-slamming professional wrestling action.

The Heavyweight Championship match features Mr. Reality Check — Big Jim Hutchinson versus Simply The Best — James Avery and will be a brass knuckles on a pole match. The match involves a no-rules battle to be the first to get a pair of brass knuckles hung above the ring to use in the match.

Other matches include the following:

• Beast versus The Professional Brandon Fields;

• Dakota Wolfe versus Jake Braggntown;

• James Cross versus Alexander Drago;

• Real Deal Evan Steel versus Vandal;

• Hard Hitting Ladies Match between Savannah Sweet and Big Momma;

• Mid-Ohio championship match between MVPete and Adam Rohrgeou.s

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the matches begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children 15 and under and seniors 65 and older.

Concessions will be available along with merchandise including shirts, toys, figures, DVDs, and masks.

During intermission, a 50/50 raffle will be available.

The event is located in the Duke Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit the Dynamic Championship Wrestling Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dcwfanpage.