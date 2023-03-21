Miami County Girls Track Previews

Travis Nees returns as Piqua girls track and field coach.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Isabella Murray, Ivy Lee, Lienne Casey, Libby Bradney, Nadia Pleiman and Reagan Howard; juniors Allie Cathcart, Mya Evans and Nadia Pleiman and sophomores Alaina Hubley, D’Vaya Cooper and Abby Lambert.

Junior Jaida Pams, Hubley, Cooper, Cathcart and Lambert will lead the sprinters.

Murray, Lee, Casey, Howard and sophomores Ashlyn Gearhardt and Lucy Weiss will lead the distance runners.

Bradney will lead the pole vaulters.

“Our conference has a lot of regional and state level talent,” Nees said. “We are very fortunate to get the opportunity to compete in one of the best conferences in the state of Ohio.”

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

BETHEL

Mark Clute returns as Bethel coach.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Sara Newton and Karley Moore; juniors Julie Sebastian, Ally Booher, Lauryn Lammers and Jamie Vest and sophomores Addison Cox, Kelsie Dallas and Lilia Terry.

The top sprinters will be freshman Delaney Franck and Cox and top hurdlers will be Newton and Dallas.

Moore and Franck will lead the middle distance runners and Eva Fry and Julie Sebastian will lead the distance runners.

The top throwers will be Lammers and Cox and the top jumpers will be Moore (high jump), Vest (long jump), Newton (pole vault) and freshman Alyssa Avey (pole vault).

“We hope to make some noise in the TRC this season, but we just do not have the depth needed to compete for a TRC title,” Clute said.

COVINGTON

David Tobias returns as coach.

The Buccs have 22 returning letterwinners, including regional qualifiers Carlie Besecker, Jenna Belmaggio, Elyza Long, the 3,200 relay (Long, Ella White, Jo Welborn) and the 1600 relay (Besecker, Teylor Meyer, Welborn).

Juniors Besecker and Audrey Tobe and seniorss Belmaggio, Shelby Petry, Lauren York, Madison Supinger, and Meyer will be new to sprints this year.

Sophomore and freshman help will come from Kylie Brown, Lucy Durbin, Danicka Finfrock, Caleigh Gilpin, Dakota Kenworthy, Lily Mumford, and Bella Welch among others.

Welborn was 5th at districts last year in the 800 and will lead the middle distance runners. Long, White, Besecker, and Frreshman Kassidy Turner will also see some action running the 800.

Long was a state qualifier and finished the season with a personal record of 11:46.07 in the 3,200, placing fourth in the regional meet at Troy. Welborn finished fifth in the 1,600m at districts.

The discus throwers will include Belmaggio, Gabby Hartwig, Hannah Alexander and Ali Gostomsky.

In the shot put will be Alexander, Whiteny Welch, Hartwig and Calleigh Edgell.

Besecker will compete in the high jump and long jump, Lauren York and Lily Mumford will compete in the long jump and Makayla Vanderhorst and Mumford will pole vault.

“The conference will be strong,” Tobias said. “We will be looking to improve on our overall team performance from last year and hopefully be a top contender.”

MIAMI EAST

Preston Elifritz returns as Miami East coach.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Annika Paton, Lindi Snodgrass, Anna Rowley, Kinley Lavender, Kendal Staley, Belle Lewis, Kylee McKinney, Shelby Preston and Madi Latimer; juniors Kennedee Elifritz, Maryn Gross, Maria Broerman and Lana McAdams and sophomores Emma Rust and Katelyn Hall.

Snodgrass, Lavendar, Lewis and Rust will be the top sprinters and Ellifritz and Rowley will lead the middle distance runners.

Staley and Gross will be the top distance runners.

Paton, Preston and Latimer will lead the throwers; McKinnery and Rowley will be the high jumpers and Lewis will lead the long jumpers.

“Although teams in the TRC graduated some elite athletes, the door is wide open for teams to compete for the second TRC Championship,” Elifritz said. “Lehman Catholic and Milton Union return strong teams and are well coached. There are a lot of schools that have great athletes as well, but might be low on numbers. It should be another exciting spring for the TRC track and field athletes and teams.”

TROY CHRISTIAN

John Taylor returns as coach.

Leading the sprinters will be senior Hope Carroll and juniors Jillian Gerig and Kyndle Scales.

Senior Za’Nya Green will lead the middle distance runners.

“Our conference (the TRC) is very strong and competitive,” Taylor said. “We are very young this year.”

WOAC

BRADFORD

Athena Beachler returns as coach

Avery Helman will lead the Railroaders in the 100 and 200, Megan Wood will be the top middle distance runner, Brooklyn Crickmore will lead the throwers and Claire Hill will lead the way in the hurdles.

NEWTON

Tab LaFollette takes over as Newton coach.

Returning letterwinners include Reese Hess and Katie Critz.

Hess, Critz and Charli Smith will be the top sprinters, while Gentri Deaton and Emily Flora will lead the distance runners.

Lexi Walters and McKenna Kesling will lead the throwers and Hess will compete in the long jump.