Miami County Boys Track Previews

Travis Nees returns as Piqua boys track and field coach.

Nees coached the Indians to the MVL title and a fifth-place finish at district a year ago.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Ryan Brown, Sam Schmiesing, Elijah Frazier, Bryson Roberts, Colten Beougher, Lucas Huelskamp and Jacob Voskuhl; juniors Garrett Brown and Romen Medley and sophomores Noah Burgh, Braden Holtvogt and Drake Owen.

Regional qualifier in the 400 Ryan Brown returns and leads a sprint group that includes Schmiesing, Brown, Frazier, Roberts and Medley.

Regional qualifier in the 3,200 Noah Burgh leads the distance runners that include Holtvogt and sophomores Evan Clark, Brycen Angle and Ty Pettus.

Sophomores Ben Huelskamp and Jace Weber, along with Voskuhl lead the throwers and Owen and Frazier (high jump), Beougher (long jump) and Huelskamp (pole vault) will lead the jumpers.

“Our conference has a lot of regional and state level talent,” Nees said. “We are very fortunate to get the opportunity to compete in one of the best conferences in the state of Ohio.”

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

BETHEL

Mark Clute returns as Bethel coach.

Returning letterwinners include seniors JD Dillman, Alex Lyall and Luke Arnold; juniors Ethan Brown, Austin Hawkins, Bryce Schweikhardt, Cohen Kohorst, Ashton Goodwin, Landon Endsley, Justin Koehler, Blake Scrimpsher and Connor McGuire; and Christian Bennett II, Grant Arnold, Caleb Wrobel, Joshua Fiery and Isaiah Mangrum.

The top sprinters will be Dillman, Brown and Bennett II and the top hurdlers will be Murad Kirman and Luke Arnold.

The top middle distance runners will be freshman Kade Schweikhardt, Grant Arnold and Goodwin and Bryce Schweikhardt.

The top Distance runners will be Hawkins, Lyall and freshman Patrick Firstenberger.

The top Throwers will be Kohorst and sophomore Cameron Ahrens. The Bees lost a 47-foot shot putter in Remi Brannan to a knee injury at the end of the basketball season.

The top jumpers will be Dillman who just finished the indoor season with an eighth place finish in the indoor state meet in the triple jump, making the podium for the second straight year in that event. He will be joined with Fiery in the long jump and freshman Cooper Mears will lead the high jump crew.

We hope to make some noise in the TRC this season but we just do not have the depth needed to compete for a TRC Title.

COVINGTON

Josh Long returns as Covington coach.

“Some key athletes returning and young talent has the coaching staff excited about this year’s track and field team,” Long said.

”We have a strong group of throwers back from last year’s team that will be looking to make an even greater impact this year,” Long said.

The senior tandem of Ryan Rohr and Ryan Remley will look to lead the team in shot put and discus. Joining the Ryans will be junior Grayson Wills, sophomore Zeb Woodward-Roeth and freshmen A.J. Reyes, James McDonald, and Jacob Belmaggio.

Seniors Jaeden Cole, Hunter Ray, De’Anthony Bennett, sophomore Preston King and freshmen Day’Lynn Garrett will be competing in the long and high jump events for the team, which should be another strength of our team.

After winning a third consecutive league title and qualifying for regionals as a cross country team, the distance crew will be looking to build on their fall success.

Leading the way will be returning runners: junior Asher Long and sophomores Chris Deaton, Noah Chaney, Wyatt Parker, Beck Wilson, Matt Dieperink, and Preston King. Also looking to make an impact on this year’s team are freshmen Colt Williams, Zaq Steele, and Caleb Ryman.

Seniors De’Anthony Bennett, Jaeden Cole, Hunter Ray, junior Derrick Meyer, and sophomore’s Jack Blumonstock,and Rowan Isaacs, are all returning from last year’s team to lead us in the sprinting events. Junior Braydon Pergram, sophomore Brogen Angle, and freshmen Day’Lynn Garrett and Will Hand, will also be looking to make a significant contribution to this year’s team.

“We are looking forward to having fun competing and getting better each week,” Long said. “The league will be really competitive and we hope to be competing to the best of our abilities when that time of the season comes.”

MIAMI EAST

Steve Karnehm returns as Miami East coach.

“This should be a good year for the Vikings,” Karnehm said. “We have four returning state qualifiers and a strong supporting cast.

”Kaden Weldy, Dylan Barnes and Clark Bennett were members of last years state qualifying 4×400 relay team,” Karnehm said. “Along with Gabe Cathcart, Jacob Marker, Brian Laughman and Evan Noll, the sprint squad should be strong.”

Karnehm also like the distance runners.

“Our distance kids are a mixture of experience and newcomers but Cam Monnin, Andrew Crane and Elijah Willmeth should lead the way with Colten Moore and And others in support roles,” Karnehm said.

Josh Amheiser will be back in the pole vault.

“Josh Amheiser returns from an all state year in pole.vault,” Karnehm said. “Devon Vastine and Dylan Haught will high jump while Evan Noll should be a standout in the long jump. Throwers include Levi Glassmeyer and Chris Smith as well as Dylan Williams and several underclassmen.”

Karnehm expects a strong showing in the TRC.

”We hope to do well in both the TRC and district as a team (we were runners up in both last year),” he said. “This is my 15th year at Miami east and I look forward to it being our best.”

TROY CHRISTIAN

John Taylor returns as coach.

Vaughn King returns in the sprints for Troy Christian, but had surgery after the basketball season.

Sophomores Christian Jarvis and Roman Scott will lead the sprinters.

Freshman Landon Patel will lead the distance runners and junior Nathaniel Rudd will lead the throwers.

Taylor expects the TRC to be strong and the Eagles will field a young team this year.

WOAC

BRADFORD

Athena Beachler returns as coach.

”We have a new coaching staff this year and are working on building a successful program with the anticipation of a new track next season,” Beachler said.

Returning letterwinner Owen Beachler finished at regionals last year in the 300 hurdles.

Zage Harleman and Hayden Nicodemus will lead the sprinters, Zander Lingo and Griffin Trevino will be the top middle distance runners and Stephen Stewart will lead the distance runners.

Eric Keener and John Troxel will head the throwers and Beacher will lead the hurdlers and high jumpers, along with freshman Avery Felver.

NEWTON

Tab LaFollette takes over as coach.

Returning letterwinners include Dylan Bauer, Seth Coker, Jaden Deaton, Jaemyn Lowery, Max Newhouse, Blake Reish, Grayden Stocker, Dalton Trucksis and Liam Woods.

The top sprinters will Luke Cornett, Elliot Cook, Jaemyn Lowery and Reish.

The top middle distance and distance runners will be Coker, Bauer, Woods, Deaton and Brensen Skinner.

The top throwers will be Newhouse, Trucksis, Stocker, Alex Hartman and Trent Begley and Cook will be the top jumper/vaulter.