Miami County Softball Preview

Greg Campbell returns as Piqua softball coach.

The Indians were 13-13 a year ago.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Olivia Anthony, Brieanna Finfrock, Brielle Penley, Caylee Roe and Tarika Sutter; junior Julia Coppess and sophomores Audrey Bean and Elizabeth Hubbard.

Anthony and Coppess will handle the pitching duties.

Anthony was 8-6 a year ago and Coppess was 5-6.

Roe is back at catcher.

She batted .487 a year ago with four home runs, eight doubles, three triples and 39 RBIs.

Tarika Sutter will lead the infielders, while Elizabeth Hubbard will lead the outfielders.

Infielder Bean batted .309 a year ago, while Anthony batted .362.

“The conference will be very strong as usual,” Campbell said. “Greenville is always a state title contender. Troy, Butler and Fairborn will also be extremely tough this season.”

TIPPECANOE

Mike Munns takes over as Tippecanoe coach.

The Red Devils were 7-17 a year ago.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Charlize Clausen, Emma Davis and Emily Miller; and sophomores Emily Aselage, Kyla Fry, Ella Henn and Grace Raiff.

Miller and Henn return on the mound and will be joined by senior Stella Leos.

Fry and Raiff will handle the catching duties.

Fry batted .395 a year ago.

The infielders will include Aselage, senior Averie Jacquemin and juniors Graci Anderson and Emmily Morando.

Aselage batted .255 a year ago.

The outfielders will include Clausen, Davis and Charlize McCormick.

Davis batted .388 a year ago, had eight doubles and led the team with 22 RBIs and Clausen batted .246,

Munns sees the MVL as very competitive and hopes Tippecanoe can finish in the upper half.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

BETHEL

Tiffany Pikas will coach the Bees.

Bethel finished 9-13 a year ago.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Alyson Bird, Ryleigh Fisher and Lily Williams; juniors Paige Kearns, Faith Moorefield and Morgan Rodgers and sophomores Allie Sheen and Ellie Larkins.

Williams and Byrd will lead the pitching staff.

Williams was 3-7 a year ago, while Byrd was 2-3.

Williams also batted .328 a year ago, while Byrd batted .324 and led the team with 21 RBIs.

Sheen and Ryliegh Harris will handle the catching duties.

Sheen led the team with a .444 batting average a year ago.

Larkins will lead the infielders after batting .254 a year ago.

Rodgers and Fisher will head the outfield.

Rodgers batted .369 a year ago, while Fisher batted .209.

“This is our second year together as a team and coaching staff,” Pikas said. “We are excited to see how our team has grown and how the competition has changed. We won our first tournament game in eight years and hosted a tournament game for the first time last year. We set high standards for this team and look forward to the season with a talented group of ladies.”

COVINGTON

Dan Cain returns as coach after an 18-7 season a year ago.

The Buccs returning letterwinners include Erika Gostomsky, Reaghan Lemp, Mara Newhouse, Nigella Reck and Meg Rogers; junior Mamryn Barnes and Karyanne Turner and sophomores Maggie Anderson, Elizabeth Coblentz and Alexa Hitchcock,

Rogers and Gostomsky will handle the pitching duties.

Rogers was 15-4 a year ago with 118 strikeouts and a 3.77 ERA. Gostomsky had a 1-1 record.

Newhouse and Coblentz will handle the catching duties.

Newhouse batted .380 a year ago with four doubles and 22 RBIs, while Coblentz batted .316.

Reck, Anderson and Barnes will be the top infielders.

Reck batted .600 a year ago, with five homers, 13 doubles, two triples and 46 RBIs, Barnes batted .280 and Anderson hit .545 in limited action before being injured.

Turner and Lemp will lead the outfielders.

Turner batted .488 a year ago with three homers, six doubles, three triples and 31 RBIs and Lemp batted .354.

Covington hopes to compete for the TRC title, along with Miami East, Bethel and Milton-Union.

MIAMI EAST

Brian Kadel returns as coach.

The Vikings were 22-5 last year, shared the TRC title and advanced to the D-III Final Four.

Returning letterwinners include seniors Kiera Kirby and Rachael Haak.

Kirby batted .320 and scored 21 runs, while Haak was limited last year due to an injury.

Also returning are juniors Jadyn Bair, Reagan Howell, Abigail Kadel and Maddie Maxson.

Kadel batted .352 a year ago and scored 27 runs, Maxson batted .349 a year ago and had 29 RBIs and Howell batted .325 a year ago and had 29 RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel is back after an impressive freshman season.

She batted .490 and scored 42 runs.

Jacqueline Kadel will lead the pitching staff, with help from Bair and freshman Kylie Gentis.

Kirby will be the catcher.

Howell leads a veteran infield, playing third base for the third season.

Maxson and Abigail Kadel return up the middle at shortstop and second base and Bair, sophomore Alli Rose and freshman Jaycee Roeth will be at first base.

Haak will anchor the outfield in centerfield, with freshman Whitni enis, Tenly Potter and Adde Bowman working to get playing time with a few other players.

”The Three Rivers Conference should be very strong this season,” Kadel said. “Covington returns most of its lineup and will be a favorite for the conference title. Milton will also be very good and have a chance to win the league. Bethel will be much improved and have the ability to compete at the top this season. Riverside returns one of the area’s best pitchers that will give them a chance to win every night. It should be a fun year for the league with a lot of talented teams and some great games.”

MILTON-UNION

Curt Schaefer returns as coach.

The Bulldogs were 7-14 last season.

Returning letterwinners include senior Annie Smith, junior Raegan Fulton, Carly Zimmer and Maddie McGuffey and sophomores Miley Jones and Tyla Johns.

Jones and Caley McCarroll will lead the pitching staff, while Sofie Elliott will be the catcher.

Smith, Fulton and Addy Sanders will lead the infield, while Zimmer and Bella Brazina will head the outfield.

The Bulldogs hope to be in the top half of the TRC.

TROY CHRISTIAN

Softball returns to Troy Christian this year for the first time in a number of years.

Mike Twiss will coach the Eagles.

Sophomores Kaylee Eschete and Ella Dershem will handle the pitching duties.

Eschete batted ,271 and had a 2-3 record on the mound for Bethel last season.

Senior Emily Strine will handle the catching duties, while juniors Abigail and Annie Twiss will lead the infield.

The top outfielders will be senior Kenzie Rougier and Lainey Crawford.

Rouning out the roster will be juniors Ainsley Davis, Gwen Harris, Kathleen Johnson, Brooklyn Lavy and Tatum Moore and sophomore Alaina Rogers.

“We have a very young team, but our goal would be to be competitive in the conference,” Twiss said.

WOAC

NEWTON

Charles Tackett takes over as Newton coach. Tackett previously coach Tippecanoe for 15 years.

The pitchers will include sophomores Layla VanCulin, Cori Haines and Sienna Montgomery.

Van Culin saw limited action on the mound one year ago.

The catchers will be sophomores Hannah Williams and Brianna Ingle.

Tip infielders will include Haines, Van Culin, Montgomery, Williams and Ingle, along with sophomores Vivian Clark and Alexis West and freshman Audrey Miller and Sophia Davis.

Haines batted .338 a year ago, while Montgomery batted .333 and Van Culin hit for a .303 average.

The top outfielders will include Miller, Clark, Montgomery, junior Grace Davis, sophomore Felicity Harbour and freshman Sophia Davis.

“The conference schedule will be very competitive- Arcanum, Ansonia and National Trail will be very good this year,” Tackett said. Last year Newton was 7-4 in league. Our Goal is to improve on that. Have a great group of young ladies who are working hard each day.“