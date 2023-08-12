Deal holds three-shot lead at Echo Hills Club Championship

Brian Deal looks over a birdie putt on 18 at the Echo Hills Club Championship Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Brian Deal got off to a good start in his quest for a third tournament win at Echo Hills Golf Course this summer.

Deal, the Piqua City and Echo Hills Match Play champion, shot a four-under par 68 to open a three-shot lead in the championship flight of the Echo Hills Club Championship Saturday.

After birdies on one and four, Deal finished the front nine with birdies on 7, 8 and 9 for three-under par 33.

His one-under par 35 on the back included a birdie on 15.

Doug Harter got off to a fast start and is second place after a one-under par 71.

Harter birdied his first two holes and added birdies on 6, 10 and 13.

Ron Pearson Jr is in third, another three shots back after an opening 74.

First Flight

After a rough front nine, Rob Kiser rallied to take a five-shot lead in the first flight after an opening round 91.

Mike Emerick is in second place after a 96.

Seniors

In a tightly contested Senior competition, Tim Davis holds a one-shot lead.

He shot an opening round 80 and is one shot in front of Mike Underwood, who carded an 81.

John Voress is in third after shooting a 85.