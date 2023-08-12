Troy football ready to take step forward in 2023

Troy running back Jahari Ward steps through a tackle against Toledo Central Catholic Friday night in scrimmage action at Troy Memorial Stadium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy linebacker Noah Miller wraps up a ball carrier Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy quarterback Aiden Kirkpatrick throws a pass on the run Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy running back Aidan Gorman finds running room Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The score really doesn’t tell the story.

As is often the case in football scrimmages.

So, while Troy lost 28-7 in three quarters to defending D-III state champion Toledo Centeral Catholic in its final tuneup before playing Dunbar on the road Friday to open the season — the difference in the Trojans in Troy Everhart’s second season is night and day.

And that was evident in both Troy scrimmages with Princeton and TCC.

The offensive line was solid in the trenches and sophomore Aiden Kirkpatrick and junior Cameron Stoltz saw action at the quarterback position.

Stoltz was eight of 13 passing a year ago in limited action for the Trojans.

Jahari Ward leads a talented group of running backs that were able to bust some big runs against TCC’ defense Friday.

Ward rushed for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also catching two touchdown passes as a junior last season.

The quarterbacks have a number of options in the receiving group, including 6-foot-5 Kellen Miller.

The Trojans were able to get on the board in the third quarter when Stoltz broke a 60-yard run on a quarterback scramble and Marcus Cavanaugh scored on the play with Kirkpatrick kicking the PAT.

On defense, the Trojans return a number of standouts.

Defensive lineman Devon Strobel had 51 tackles a year ago, including 19 for loss and added two sacks.

Ball hawk Logan Ullery returns in the secondary.

Ullery had 40 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery a year ago.

Linebacker Noah Miller was flying to the ball all night against TCC.

Troy will start with two games on the road this season, following the Dunbar game with a game at Greenville.

In other action Friday, Piqua will host Lima Senior, Tippecanoe will play at Bellbrook, Bethel travels to Northeastern, Covington travels to Arcanum, Lehman Catholic will host Lima Perry at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field, Miami Eaast plays at Greenon, Milton-Union hosts National Trail and Troy Christian travels to Tri-Village.

Bradford will play the Middletown Christian club team on Saturday.