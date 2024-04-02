Deaton named FFA Member of the Month

Deaton Submitted Photo | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter

CASSTOWN—Alexa Deaton has been named the April 2024 Miami East MVCTC Member of the Month.

Deaton, a sophomore and second-year member of the MVCTC FFA, is the daughter of Jason and Michelle Deaton.

Deaton recently competed in the Ohio FFA State Equine Management Career Development Event where she placed in the top 15%. She also competed at the two invitational competitions before the state contest.

She has attended the National FFA Convention and FFA Camp. Her Supervised Agricultural Experiences in volunteering at Eagles Wings Therapeutic Riding program where she leads the horses for the special needs riders.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student as the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member actively involved in the FFA chapter, school, and community activities. If selected, the members will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, display their picture in the Miami East Ag room, and receive a special accolade to celebrate their accomplishments.