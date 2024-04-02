Piqua city offices closed, commission meeting rescheduled due to weather

PIQUA—The city of Piqua announced that due to the severe storms anticipated in the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, the Piqua Municipal Government Complex is closing early and the Piqua City Commission meeting scheduled for this evening has been rescheduled.

The Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St., closed at 2 p.m. to allow employees to safely travel home before the weather is expected to hit.

The City Commission meeting slated for 5:30 p.m. today has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for April 9 will be rescheduled via separate notice.

Piqua encourages residents to watch weather forecasts carefully and take the proper precautions and seek shelter as advised.