Piqua Optimist Club hosts award luncheon

Students from Piqua schools were honored at a luncheon hosted by Piqua Optimist Club. The club recognizes students who demonstrate the characteristics of an Optimistic person, thereby making themselves an example or inspiration to others. Submitted photo | Piqua City Schools

PIQUA — Each spring, the Piqua Optimist Club hosts an “Outstanding Youth” awards ceremony. This award is given to students who are residents of Piqua attending Piqua City Schools, Piqua Catholic, Upper Valley Career Center, and Lehman High School.

The purpose is to recognize students who, in their daily actions and work, demonstrate the characteristics of an Optimistic person, thereby making themselves an example or inspiration to others.

The students, their parents, and school representatives were invited to a luncheon hosted by the Culinary Arts students at the Upper Valley Career Center’s Cornerstone Cafe.

This year’s Piqua Optimist Club’s Outstanding Youth Award recipients:

Washington Primary School: Athena Villa-Diaz and Jonah Wackler.

Springcreek Primary School: Rhett Andrews and Yamira Griggley.

Piqua Central Intermediate School: Ryanne Faulkner and Wyatt Phipps.

Piqua Catholic: Mackenzie Ford and Finian O’Leary.

Piqua Junior High Raygan Swabb and Brennen Angle.

Piqua High School: Gracie LaPointe and Zachary Edwards.

Lehman Catholic HIgh School: Daria Lee and Donovan O’Leary.

Upper Valley Career Center: Dylan Westfall.