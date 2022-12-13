Detectives make narcotics arrest

TROY — Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office ended a several month long narcotics investigation with the arrest of Ryan S. Greminger, age 46, of Greenville, Ohio on Monday, Dec. 12.

Greminger was arrested on a traffic stop in Miami County, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives worked with detectives from Greenville and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s residence after his arrest. Items recovered from the arrest and search warrant included firearms, methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and packaging materials.

The investigation revealed that Greminger is suspected of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Troy and Piqua.

Greminger was incarcerated in the Miami County jail and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Additional charges will be filed after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.