MC Commissioners thank community for support

TROY — On behalf of their entire team of countywide elected officials, the Miami County Commissioners would like to take this time to thank their employees and community members for the generosity shown during this past weekend’s Miami County Cares Restock the Pantries food drive.

With help, they were able to collect over 250 boxes of food to be given to food pantries across the county, including First Place, Community Food Truck, Lincoln Community Center, Bethany Center, and New Path. They are especially grateful to Sunset Cleaners, OSU Extension, Meijer, and an anonymous donor for going above and beyond the call of duty in their support of this drive.

Not only do the food pantries continue to see a great need around the holiday season, but they also are seeing more and more families come to their doors for help on a regular basis. The Board of Miami County Commissioners extend a thank you to the generous support they received, they were able to help many of our local pantries get food into the hands of those who need it the most.

For additional information, please contact the Board of Miami County Commissioners’ office at 937-440-5910 or via email at [email protected]