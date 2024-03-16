Developmental disabilities services in Miami County

Each county in Ohio has a local board of developmental disabilities established by the state of Ohio in 1967. Riverside, however, was started in 1952 by parents who wanted more for their children with disabilities. So when the county agencies were established by the state in 1967, Riverside became that agency for Miami County, and the rest is history.

The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, known locally as Riverside, serves approximately 1,000 people of all ages in Miami County. Riverside’s mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, work and play as full members of our community. The organization’s vision is to build a community that supports and values people of all abilities.

Riverside coordinates and provides funding for services people need to live full lives. These services include in-home care, adult day services, job training and transportation. These services are funded in part through local levy dollars and are delivered through a network of local provider agencies and independent caregivers.

Riverside also directly provides early intervention services for children ages 0-3 with developmental delays through in-home services to help families stimulate development in communication skills, motor development, early learning skills and social-emotional development. Riverside also provides training for direct support staff to ensure the highest quality of care, as well as learning opportunities, recreational activities, Special Olympics programs and other valuable services.

There are many opportunities to get involved. For more information about Riverside, visit www.riversidedd.org or call 937-440-3000.