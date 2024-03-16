Meet Tiffany Norris

Norris

Tiffany Norris is a young adult with a very bright future. A senior at Troy High School, Tiffany earned a 34 on her ACT and has received scholarships to allow her to attend Cedarville University in the fall. At Cedarville, she plans to study biology or something related to the medical field.

Despite some physical challenges due to cerebral palsy, Norris hasn’t let anything hold her back. She currently works part-time from home for a company that programs artificial intelligence systems. As a twin, Norris and her brother recently participated in a panel at a Riverside Sibshop event where they shared their experiences with other kids who have disability as a part of their family’s story.

Norris is excited to graduate this spring and prepare for college this fall. She will have the option to continue working in her remote role as an AI programmer while in school and plans to see how it might all balance out with her course load.

When she isn’t at school or working, Tiffany enjoys hanging out with her service dog, Victor, as well as baking, writing and watching shows on Netflix.