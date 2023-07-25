COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin L. Miller have announced that up to $7,000 per person is available to Ohioans with disabilities for college, training and credentialing programs for the 2023 fall term.

The OOD Education Support Funds help students with disabilities in their pursuit of continued education. OOD will provide all eligible college and non-traditional students with disabilities up to $7,000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the upcoming fall term. This includes students with disabilities participating in colleges, apprenticeships, trade schools, and credentialing programs.

“Higher education and a successful future should be available for all students,” said Governor DeWine. “By supporting college and non-traditional students with disabilities through services from OOD and its partners, they are given a greater opportunity of success as they transition from education and training to in-demand careers.”

“OOD is dedicated to empowering Ohioans with disabilities through employment and independence,” said OOD Director Miller. “As part of this commitment, the OOD Education Support Funds ease financial barriers while providing individualized career guidance, technology, tools, resources, and connection to a large network of employer partners.”

Students with disabilities (e.g., physical, learning, mental health, sensory, hearing, vision, and more) can qualify for the OOD Education Support Funds through the following steps:

• Apply for OOD services online at OODWorks.com

• OOD staff will call the applicant and schedule an in-person or virtual appointment

• Complete the required paperwork to finalize the application

• OOD staff will determine eligibility and help plan the next steps

Vocational rehabilitation counselors with OOD assist students with disabilities with career exploration and counseling, assistive technology, resume and interview preparation, and job placement. Staff with OOD’s business relations team connect college students with disabilities to internship and permanent employment opportunities.

The OOD Education Support Funds build on a range of services to help students with disabilities 14+ prepare for post-secondary education and employment. From helping younger students explore job interests to supporting students in their first work experiences, providing Ohio College2Careers and more, OOD helps Ohioans with disabilities transition into fulfilling careers.