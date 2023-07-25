A grey 2022 Corvette C8-R edition, left, and a blue 2021 Lamborghini Huracan V-10 are among a few of Precision Exotics’ luxury cars that were available for aircraft and car enthusiasts to take a ride in at the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

VANDALIA — Thrill seekers who attended to the 2023 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show over the weekend were able to find some excitement on the ground this year by riding in the cockpit of one of Precision Exotics’ luxury cars that was available to rip down one of the airport runways.

Professional drivers were also available for a thrilling supercar ride down a 7,000-foot-runway for those unable to drive or were under the age of 18.

Although it was the 49th year of the Dayton Air Show, it was the first year Precision Exotics was present at the show.

Miami Valley Today was given an opportunity to take a ride in a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan V-10 Friday morning, July 21. A 2022 Corvette C8-R edition was also available for members of the media to check out the new thrill seeking activity at the air show. Getting up to 174 mph in a matter of seconds, certainly gets the heart racing.

“When you consider the fact that a car enthusiast and an aircraft enthusiast is separated by only about a half chromosome, then Precision Exotics is the perfect answer for them both,” Eric Nelson, president/founder of Precision Exotics, told members of the media Friday morning. “We not only offer you the opportunity to drive the most recognizable exotic cars in the world, but we do so at the most exciting venue possible, a live airshow.”

Nelson said he established Precision Exotics, based out of California, in 2015, and the business participates in numerous air shows across the country.

According to its website, “Precision Exotics has partnered with some of the biggest names in the airshow industry to bring unique performances to select air shows across the country, Some performances may include car vs car or car vs plane in high speed runway races. Others may include a personnel transfer from car to plane and even showcase para jumpers landing in a moving car! Different performances are currently being developed and will possibly be a part of an air show near you soon.”

Air show-goers were able to experience G-force speeds for $199 per ride.

After the air show ended on Monday morning, July 24, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees/producers of the show, headed-up a press conference to provide preliminary feedback on the 2023 show.

Buchanan said he received numerous emails with containing good feedback from individuals about various aspects of the 2023 Air Show including the egress of traffic to be able to exit the grounds more quickly than in the past.

Air Show officials said Monday morning they did not yet have all of the stats back on attendance but believe they beat last year’s attendance, which held a record in two-day attendance numbers.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive in the last 24 hours. I’m getting messages and texts. We’ve heard nothing but positive,” Buchanan said. “So it’s a testament to Wright Brothers Aero and the team they have put together.”

Buchanan said they have received “great” feedback on Precision Exotics being at this year’s show.

“It’s not often that you can spend a little money and jump in an exotic car and go 180 mph down runway,” he said.

“Our goal is to just keep growing it. It’s all about hospitality for everyone. For all the patrons that come out, we want them to feel hospitality as soon as they walk through the gates. There is a band playing; we put the F-35s up front, so there is something to do as soon as you walk in the door,” he added.

Officials say they listened to show-goers desire for an improvement with parking last year, and feel good about the changes they made to make that issue smoother. Next year the will the Dayton Air Show’s 50th anniversary and they have already booked the Blue Angels and are in talks to secure numerous other acts to return next June.

Founded in 1975, the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger is one of North America’s premier air shows. It features world-class aerobatic champions, military jet demonstrations and entertainment for the whole family, celebrating Dayton’s rich aviation heritage as home of the Wright Brothers, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and National Aviation Heritage Area. It is produced by the United States Air and Trade Show, Inc., a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit Ohio corporation that relies on sponsorship and community support to offset costs. The Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the show adds $3.7 million to the region’s economy every year.

For more information about the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show visit https://daytonairshow.com/