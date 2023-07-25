Purebred Coffee Co. owners Noah Walkup, center, and Meggin Walkup, left, cut a ribbon to open a newly expanded kitchen and seating area with Troy Chamber of Commerce ambassador president Chuck Fox, right, during a ceremony hosted by the Troy Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 21. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Purebred Coffee Co. owners Meggin Walkup, left, and Noah Walkup, center, receive a gift bag from the city of Troy presented by Troy Mayor Oda, right, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Friday, July 21. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Purebred Coffee Co. on East Main Street in Troy opened a recently-completed addition on Friday, July 21, doubling seating capacity and adding a new kitchen area for an expanded food menu including breakfast and brunch.

“It’s been a long year in construction,” Co-owner Noah Walkup said. “We doubled our seating capacity; we also have a full kitchen that’s not quite open yet.”

“We’re going to be able to expand our food menu and have a full breakfast and brunch menu as well,” he said. “We have great baked goods from the Farmhouse Bakery; they are helping us with our food menu.”

“We’ll specialize in breakfast sandwiches,” he said. “We’re going to make everything fresh; we’re working with local producers for our bacon, eggs and so forth, so its farm-to-table as much as possible.”

Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the new addition on Friday, July 21.

Located at 110 E. Main St., Purebred Coffee Co. outgrew its original 1,000-square-foot space, Walkup said.

“We were just at max capacity,” he said, “so we got the space at 112 E. Main St.; the addition is 1,600-square-feet; it turned out to be about a $390,000 investment.”

Along with additional seating, the shop has also added new handicapped-accessible restrooms and will construct a new outdoor seating area on the front sidewalk.

“We’ll have a front sidewalk fenced-in bar area, so people can sit on the front sidewalk,” Walkup said. “That’s being installed next week.”

Troy Mayor Robin Oda attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, presenting Walkup and his wife, Co-owner Meggin Walkup, with a gift bag from the city of Troy.

“We are so excited,” Oda said. “We’ve watched you grow; we’ve watched your business grow, we’ve watched your menu grow. Thank you for investing in Troy, and being a part of the different events happening downtown.”

Troy natives, the Walkups opened Purebred Coffee Co. in November of 2017. In 2020, the company also opened a 2,000-square-foot roasting facility in the Troy Sunshade Building on Lincoln Avenue.

“We roast our coffee right here in Troy, so we import most of our coffee and also supply other coffee shops,” Walkup said.

More information can be found online at www.purebredcoffee.com.

“We’re on all the social media platforms under Purebred Coffee,” Walkup said. “You can also order online so if you’re not in Troy, we ship coffee all over the U.S. and Canada.”

Purebred Coffee Co. is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We want to say thank you to the chamber, Troy Main Street and the city of Troy,” Walkup said. “The chamber has been amazing and the city of Troy has been amazing to work with.”