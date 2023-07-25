ENGLEWOOD – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a Sunday single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 70.

According to a press release from OSP, the crash occurred on Sunday, July 23, at approximately 4:25 p.m., on I-70 to I-75 in Butler Township in Montgomery County.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 1993 Kawasaki Voyager II motorcycle, operated by Sammy E. Ashburn, 64, Dayton, was traveling west on I-70 on the on-ramp to southbound I-75 and lost control. After losing control, the Kawasaki traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Ashburn was transported by ground ambulance to Miami Valley Medical Center in Dayton, where he succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

OSP was assisted at the scene by Huber Heights Fire Department & EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Carl’s Body Shop & Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.