Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:25 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Safety Building on West Main Street.

MONDAY

-9:13 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 9000 block of Bellefontaine Road in Bethel Township. A large water tank, tool box and radio were reported stolen from a vacant trailer.

-1:56 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 9300 block of Shroyer Drive in Bethel Township.

-12:21 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of East Church Street in Bradford.

SUNDAY

-7:01 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 6700 block of Walnut Street in Brandt.

-2:23 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 2800 block of North Alcony-Conover Road in Lost Creek Township. The driver was cited for driving without a license and DUI.

SATURDAY

-7:25 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 6100 block of South state Route 202 in Bethel Township.

-6:34 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 6600 block of Roberta Drive in Monroe Township.

-2:11 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Piqua Assembly of God Church on King Arthur Drive in Washington Township.

-10:08 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 6900 block of Wonder Way in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.