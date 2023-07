TROY — The Miami County Agricultural Society (MCAS) will hold an election of its board members to be held on Monday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Voting will take place in the Duke Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds on North County Road 25A in Troy.

Those wishing to vote must be a member of the Miami County Agricultural Society and must bring their MCAS membership card and driver’s license with them.

The deadline to purchase a 2023 MCAS membership is Thursday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m.