DeWine announces Indian Lake State Park to reopen March 29

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced Indian Lake State Park will re-open on Friday, March 29, following damage from the tornado and severe storms that struck Logan County on March 14.

Thanks to the unwavering dedication of ODNR staff, local community members, and volunteer groups from across Ohio, said a DeWine press release, this beloved recreation destination is ready to welcome back visitors well ahead of start of the summer season.

“Ohioans are resilient, and we have been diligent in assuring the health and safety of residents in the weeks following the tornadoes and severe storms in Western Ohio,” said DeWine in the release. “Indian Lake State Park is a wonderful destination for Ohioans and visitors to enjoy fishing and outdoor recreation, and its reopening is a step towards rebuilding our communities.”

“Our hearts ache for all those affected by the recent storm,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz, in the release. “Throughout this ordeal, our top priority has been ensuring the safety and well-being of our visitors and the surrounding communities. Witnessing the incredible resilience and determination of this community to restore the park has been truly inspiring.”

The tornado, which was 1,000-yards-wide and on the ground for 31 miles, inflicted widespread devastation not only to the state park but also the neighboring communities.

Despite the challenges posed by the recent disaster, Indian Lake State Park will reopen its grounds on March 29, with the exception of Fox Island. The extensive damage to Fox Island, which includes downed trees and a destroyed shelter house, requires ongoing cleanup efforts.

As for boating, modifications to the no wake zone areas will be implemented for added safety due to possible debris in the lake with additional buoys being placed between Paradise Island east to Orchard Island and from Orchard Island east to Moundwood.

Additionally, the Indian Lake State Park campground will resume operations on March 29, honoring existing reservations, including those for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

“This has been an incredibly trying period for the Indian Lake community,” said Indian Lake State Park Manager Hiedie Whitman, in the release. “However, we have witnessed an outpouring of support from the community, local businesses and countless volunteers. While we are excited about the prospect of reopening the park, our thoughts are with this community, and we ask our visitors to respect our neighbors and friends during this terribly difficult time.”

For the latest updates and additional notices, visitors are encouraged to monitor the Indian Lake State Park Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IndianLakeStateParkOhio